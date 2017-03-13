Local companies scamming, misleading customers seeking student loan assistance

A local business claims to help or reduce student loan debt, but doesn’t deliver on the promise.

The Better Business Bureau said the 10-month-old business that’s based in St. Charles is called, “Student Loan Forgiveness Agency.”

The company’s owner, Ashley Ezell, is now being sued for non-repayment of student loans, taking upfront payments from its customers without ever helping them.

Last month, News 4 spoke with Kim Levine. She got a letter from a company called “Ameritech Financial,” claiming they could reduce her student loans.

Turns out, her payments were not going towards her loans, but straight to the company.

“None of that was going to my student loans as it turns out,” Levine said. “You thought this was taking money off the principal of your debt.”

A disclaimer on its website says Ameritech Financial specializes in federal student loan document preparation and processing services, something anyone can do on their own for free.

The company claims they did not mean to mislead customers.

