Men use car closely resembling cop car to rob victims at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say two men used a car closely resembling that of a cap car to rob their victims at gunpoint.

According to investigators, the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle at Vista and Newstead when a white Chevrolet Impala with red and blue emergency lights parked behind them. Police say the suspects, who were not in police uniforms, approached the victims, instructed them to get out of the vehicle and walk to the back of the vehicle.

Once the victims were behind the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded a victim empty their pockets. Authorities said that victim threw his cell phone and money to the ground, ran west, and called the police. The other victim ran south.

The two suspects fled the scene and were last seen traveling east on Vista.

Police say unmarked police car rarely make traffic stops which should be the first sign that something might be up.

Major Dan Howard offered advice on how to proceed if you are unsure if a real cop is attempting to pull you over. “What I recommend is to slow down so it does not appear that you’re being overly evasive, slow your vehicle down and put your flashers on. If there’s a passenger in the car, feel free to have the passenger call 911, give them your location, and ask if a police vehicle is pulling over someone now.”

If you are alone, drive to a well-lit area like a convenience store to stop. By driving slow with your flashers on, the officer will know you are nervous and unsure, but not trying to flee.

The investigation is ongoing.

