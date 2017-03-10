St. Louis Symphony, zoo partner for symphonic seasons concert

The St. Louis Symphony and Saint Louis Zoo are joining forces to offer a special musical and educational experience for the entire family at Powell Hall March 12.

Symphonic Seasons will take audience members on a journey through the four seasons.

The concert will feature selections from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and stories of how animals at the Saint Louis Zoo navigate winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Children will also have a chance to explore an instrument playground filled brass, percussion, string, and woodwind instruments before the concert.

Emily Bowling from the Saint Louis Zoo and St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Scholar Maria Ellis will host the event.

The concert will also feature performances by the St. Louis Symphony’s Jessica Chang and Angie Smart.

Tickets are on-sale for as low as $8 and may be purchased here or by calling 314-534-1700.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.