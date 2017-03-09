Bonne Terre looking to sell unusable fire truck

The Bonne Terre Fire Department is looking to sell an unusable fire truck. (Credit: KMOV)

BONNE TERRE (KMOV.com) -- A slightly used fire truck is for sale in Bonne Terre.

The city says it has a fire truck that some are calling a waste of money. It’s only a few years old, but fire crews can’t use it.

Of the five pieces of equipment at the Bonne Terre Fire Department, it’s the one known as “the problem child.”

“The truck is fine, it’s a good fire truck, the problem with it is it’s not a good truck for the city of Bonne Terre,” Bonne Terre Fire Chief Matt Barton said. “The way it’s designed and made is not compatible with what we need in the city.

Barton said the truck does what it’s supposed to do, but isn’t a good fit for a town that has narrow, winding, and sometimes odd-shaped streets.

“The streets are tight, so we do need a truck that can make sharper turns and not bottom out on some of our streets here in the city,” said Barton.

Previous city and fire officials designed and okayed the truck, but the city administrator, Jim Eaton, is being diplomatic and isn’t pointing fingers as to who’s to blame. He just wants to sell or trade it now.

Eaton said, “It’s one of these things that’s happened and what we have to do is figure out the best way to get the maximum amount of money we can get and something for the department that’s usable.”

It cost about $200,000 of taxpayer’s money.

Paul Pyeatt lives on the outskirts of Bonne Terre, and he’s rather forgiving about the mistake.

“You make mistakes and live by them, everybody does, nothing that can change it besides learning from the mistake,” Pyeatt said.

The city figures it could get perhaps $160,000 for the truck. Now, it just needs to find a buyer.

