Soulard neighborhood invests in new security cameras

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Soulard is joining the growing list of St. Louis neighborhoods investing in security cameras. The city announced the plans in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

City police launched the Real Time Crime Center about two years ago. It has access to more than 500 cameras all of the city. Now they're expanding the program in the Soulard neighborhood.

7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar said, "The number one thing I hear, the number one concern on everybody's mind is safety."

That's why the city is investing in technology that has proven to help solve crime.

Gr ant money and fundraising efforts are paying for 16 new security cameras Some will have pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities. Others will be license plate readers.

The police chief says this technology and serves as a critical piece of evidence when solving crime.

"It's a tool and I think as our society expands cameras are going to play a much bigger role. I have really two ways to address crime, more police officers which we're working on, and the mayor and I both agree we need more, but technology also gives those responding officers more information so they're more effective and better at their jobs," said St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.

The cameras are expected to be installed this fall.

