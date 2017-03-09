Police: Woman stabbed after she refused man's advances

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say a man stabbed a woman after she turned down his romantic advances.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of March 9 in the 1900 block of Marcus.

According to investigators, the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached her, began to talk to her, and attempted to “hit” on her. After the victim rejected the suspect’s advances, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm and lower back with a knife, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities are still working to determine if the victim’s account of the incident is accurate.

The investigation in ongoing.

