Harris Stowe men's basketball team in the postseason for the first time in nearly 50 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Harris Stowe State University men’s basketball team is headed to the postseason for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The Hornets won the American Midwest Conference Playoffs to clinch their spot in the NAIA National Tournament. Going into the tournament, Harris Stowe was seeded #6 and had to win three road games to claim the title. The Hornets last played in the NAIA National Tournament in 1969.

The team is made up of several local players including Jalen Fletcher (North County Tech High School), Cameron Biedscheid (Cardinal Ritter), Trevor Roberts (Carnahan High School), and Jamaal Hinton (Webster Groves High School).

During a seeding watch party, Harris Stowe learned they will be traveling to Conway, Arkansas to face Central Baptist College in the first round.

