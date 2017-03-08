New DARE vehicle donated to Ferguson Police Department

The Ferguson Police Department received a donated DARE vehicle to promote the program. (Credit: KMOV)

The Ferguson Police Department is getting some new wheels to promote the D.A.R.E Program in the community.

Lou Fusz Automotive Network handed over the keys to a Chevy Silverado on Wednesday afternoon.

It's all in part to help promote the program meant to empower children to lead safe, healthy, drug-free lives.

"This is really the community coming together," Police Chief Delrish Moss of the Ferguson Police Department said.

The vehicle will be showcased at future events such as parades, D.A.R.E events and other community gatherings.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.