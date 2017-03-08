Police searching for 3 armed robbery suspects in North County

Police believe the first suspect was "casing the joint." (Credit: Florissant Police)

The Florissant Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a 7-11 early Monday morning in Florissant.

At approximately 4:35 a.m., a male suspect entered the store to purchase a drink, according to police. Two other male suspects remained inside a vehicle outside while police believe the first suspect was "casing the joint."

The two other suspects then exited the vehicle, entered the business, and approached the counter alongside the first suspect. Once the clerk opened the cash drawer, two of the men presented firearms.

The suspects took off with cigarettes and cash, police said.

All three men are approximately 18-years-old, according to police.

The first suspect had a short afro, weighing between 115-120 pounds and standing between 5' 6" - 5'8" tall.

The second suspect had a hood pulled over his head while wearing a white surgical mask. Police believe he weighs approximately 130 pounds and stands between 5'7" - 5'8" tall.

The third suspect also had a hood pulled over his head while wearing a surgical mask, weighing between 140 - 150 pounds, and standing between 5'10" - 6' tall.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Florissant Police Department immediately at (314) 831-7000.

