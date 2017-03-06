Soulard shooting victim's family speaks out after arrests

Police say 33-year-old Ryan Hartman and 23-year-old James Hartman drove up to the victims car and opened fire on the morning of February 6, in Soulard. (Credit: St. Louis Police)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two brothers are behind bars after being accused of shooting a St. Louis City firefighter and a young woman.

Police say 33-year-old Ryan Hartman and 23-year-old James Hartman drove up to the victims car and opened fire on the morning of February 6, in Soulard.

Police say the suspects drove up in a blue Infinity and turned off the headlights. The passenger of the car then got out and started shooting, hitting 26-year-old Rain Stippec multiple times.

"Because of all the gun shots and how much was in her stomach, her stomach took a large hit in many places, she lost a lot of her organs so they're trying to repair everything which is going to take time," said Katie Stippec, Rain's sister.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of ICU. She's had 12 surgeries since the shooting, but her family is hopeful Monday morning was the last one.

"We're all trying to stay positive, I think what happens down the line is hard to predict at this point but we're all hoping for the best, we just want out sister back, our daughter back, our friend back," said Katie.

Police arrested the Hartman brothers over the weekend. Court documents show phone records, bank records and surveillance video tie them to the shooting.

Katie said, "We hope we figure out a why, I think that's the only thing that we're waiting for at this point and we hope these are the right guys."

Katie says she doesn't know the Hartman's. She also says when Rain was asked if she knew anyone who would do this to her, she said, "I would never do this to anyone, so I can't imagine anyone who would want to do this to me."

The community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Rain. They set up a Go Fund Me page here.

There are also several fundraisers coming up. There is a blood drive on Saturday, March 25 from 11a.m. - 3p.m. at Professional Dance Center, 13240 Tesson Ferry Rd.

There's also an industry pub crawl in Soulard on March 26. Participating bars and restaurants are donating a portion of sales.





