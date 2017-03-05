St. Ann drug raid leads to 15 arrests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A major drug bust put more than a dozen suspects behind bars in St. Ann.

The police department said the bust was a big win for their department and the entire community.

Photos: 2017 St. Louis mugshots



"We know a lot of our residents have been frustrated for the past six month. We've had shots fired over there we've had numerous calls for fights," said St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez.



Chief Jimenez decided to set up surveillance at Wright Avenue and Cabana Club Drive in St. Ann. Police had their eyes on the area for the past 30 days.

"They observed multiple subjects, probably at least 20 people, coming into these three homes and they would come out and do a hand to hand drug transaction with other people," Jimenez said.



On Friday afternoon, police put an end to it when about 50 officers raided all three houses.



"Normally they haven't been as big of an operation as this with three homes and 15 subjects inside the home it tells a lot," said Jimenez.



Police arrested 15 people between the ages of 18 and 68. They seized guns, drugs and said there was illegal gambling going on in the basement. It was a big day for St. Ann Police, but the chief said the investigation is not over.



"That could mean more search warrants that could mean more arrests but I know that our detective bureau's not giving up and they're going to make sure that they have every stone turned over to find every person involved in this," said Jimenez.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.