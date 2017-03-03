High school students collect food donations for those affected by tornado

Students from Seckman and Windsor High Schools walked down Seckman Road in Jefferson County to help victims of the Perryville tornado. Credit: KMOV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students from Seckman and Windsor High Schools took collections to support those who lost everything in the Perryville tornado earlier this week.

More than 50 students marched down Seckman Road in Jefferson County collecting food donations. The event was part of the annual ‘March for Hunger’ event that usually collects food donations for Arnold and Jefferson County residents.

The students were able to fill one Humvee plus one other vehicle with all the food they collected.

