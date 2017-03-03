Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run was drag racing, prosecutors say

The accident happened just before noon in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. (KMOV)

A suspect is now charged following a fatal hit-and-run accident on March 3 in north St. Louis.

Trevion Cunningham, 21, is charged with 1st Degree Involuntary Manslaughter, Armed Criminal Action, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

On March 3, around 11:30 a.m., Cunningham was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed, likely drag racing another vehicle, west on Natural Bridge, in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Police said he was approaching Lambdin when he struck a pedestrian.

Cunningham allegedly fled the scene. His vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3000 block of Whittier. Cunningham was later taken into custody. He is currently being held on a $400,000 cash-only bond.

The pedestrian that was struck was identified as Doletha Hudson. The 55 year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

"It's a day-by-day process. Everybody is trying to hold everybody up together. We are being strong for each other," says Brenda Trahan, one of Hudson's sisters.

She told us what her big sister was like.

"She always helped people. She would give you her laugh, but she was always helping people. She was an all around great person," she says.

Trahan says her sister was out running errands when she was killed. As for the man who prosecutors say was drag racing when he struck her sister, she has this to say, "I would say right now, may God bless you. I don't even want to go into detail. May got bless him and his family as well."

The family is originally from Mississippi and plan on laying Hudson to rest there. They have set up a Go Fund Me Account to help with the expenses.

