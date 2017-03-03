Teens accused of 2013 murder certified to stand trial as adults

Myron Davis (left) and Quinton Roberts (right) will be tried as adults in a 2013 murder. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two 20-year-old men have been charged and will be tried as adults in a 2013 murder.

Quinton Roberts and Myron Davis were both 16 when the December 19, 2013 murder occurred in the 1400 block of Arlington.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Arlington and observed 59-year-old Joan Caffey lying in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Caffey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberts was charged on January 25, 2017. Davis was in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for an unrelated charged when he was conveyed to St. Louis and certified to stand trial as an adult on March 2, 2017.

Davis was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

