St. Louis County Police Officer representing Missouri for the Special Olympics

A St. Louis County Police Officer is representing the state of Missouri in Europe for the Special Olympics.

Sergeant Mark Koeller is a patrol supervisor in the Affton precinct, and is also heavily involved with the Special Olympics. He will be traveling to Austria for the finals leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run happening before the opening of the world games.

"The torch run itself is sort of a culmination or celebration for Special Olympics and allows us the opportunity to celebrate by carrying the torch and consider ourselves the guardians of the flame," Koeller said.

Koeller is set to run through 31 cities and towns. The final leg of the torch run includes 10 Special Olympic athletes, 84 torch runners, and 24 countries represented.

