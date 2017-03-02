St. Louis County Police detectives shot at in North County

Detectives of the St. Louis County Police Department Crime Scene Unit were shot at Tuesday afternoon in North County.

The detectives were processing a vehicle involved in a crime in the 6500 block of West Florissant at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday when two unknown suspects shot several rounds in their direction, according to St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said the suspects were approximately 100 yards away from the detectives when the shots were fired. The two fled on foot and are currently at large.

The case is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. If you have any information on this case, please contact police or CrimeStoppers immediately.

