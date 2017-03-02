Person of interest identified in connection to several burglaries and larcenies

SLMPD are looking for this subject as a person of interest in connection to several burglaries and larcenies. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police are looking for a person of interest and his vehicle in connection to several burglaries and larcenies in south St. Louis City.

The subject in the photo is a person of interest in numerous garage burglaries and larcenies from vehicles. His vehicle is described as a maroon or red 2005-2006 Dodge Caravan with rear tinted windows, a luggage rack on top, and appears in good shape.

Police have identified the person in the photo, but are still searching for him.

