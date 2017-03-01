After tornado destroyed their homes, residents remain grateful

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – When a tornado ripped through Perryville around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, two families lost everything.

“I could hear it coming. It was roaring like they say, I never heard one before, it sounded just like a train.”

Tim Schamburg and his family were inside their home holding on for their lives. They survived the tornado, but the home they had built from the ground up was destroyed.

Duncan Hahs was not home when the tornado hit, but came home to sheer devastation. Clothes and a teddy bear belonging to his three-year-old son were just a few of the Hahs’ belongings snatched up in the tornado.

“Very emotional…there are a lot of everything. This is grandmother’s house, so photos and anything dealing with the family was in this house,” said Hahs.

His grandmother lived in the house as well. She is in Chicago having surgery and does not know that her home is gone.

Even in the midst of the mangled mess left behind, both families said there is hope in their healing and they are thankful they made it out alive.

