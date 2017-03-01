Perryville home destroyed in tornado was damaged in 1996 tornado

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There is a saying that lightning does not strike twice, however, one family in Perryville is proof that a tornado can hit the same place twice.

Dale Hoff’s home was damaged in a tornado back in 1996. After repairing the damage, Hoff’s brick home was destroyed in yesterday’s tornado. He said this storm had a lot stronger winds.

Photos: Daylight shows extent of damage in Perryville

“You could hear it cracking and popping. You knew what it was. I didn’t have to ask. I knew what it was.”

Hoff and his wife were headed to the basement, when they heard the meteorologist on television say they had five minutes until a twister was expected to hit.

“The minute we got down there, it like exploded… stuff churning.”

They took cover near a back wall in the basement.

“[It] acted like it was going to suck us out of the basement. Stuff [was] blowing around in there so bad.”

Once the storm passed, the couple found their way out. Neither of them are hurt, but several of their pets died and their dog is missing.

The family does have insurance and plans to rebuild. They said the farm has been in the family for generations and they do not want to go anywhere.

