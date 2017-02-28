Investigation underway after body found on busy I-64 overpass - KMOV.com

Investigation underway after body found on busy I-64 overpass

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police are investigating after a body was found on the Oakland overpass.

The overpass where the body of a deceased male was found is located near the intersection of Clayton and Skinner by Interstate 64. 

Police said it appears foul play is not suspected.

