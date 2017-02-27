Man killed in South City shooting identified

Police have identified a man that was shot and killed on Monday evening in South City.

Shun Berry, 45, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and leg in the 4200 block of Neosho, according to authorities.

Authorities responded to a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. where they found the the victim lying in the alley unconscious.

Berry was pronounced dead at scene.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the fatal shooting.

