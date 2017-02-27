Blues recall Ivan Barbashev from Wolves

The Blues announced Monday they have recalled forward Ivan Barbashev from the AHL Chicago Wolves. Barbashev had been with the Blues from Jan. 26th to Feb. 20th, but was sent back to Chicago during the Blues' five day ‘bye week’ to continue getting playing time, as the Wolves schedule churned along.

In a game against Cleveland while with the Wolves, Barbashev sustained an upper body injury after taking a cheap shot to the back of the head during a scrum against the boards. The injury was determined not to have been serious, and after sitting out of game action Sunday, Barbashev has been cleared to return to the St. Louis roster. Though Barbashev did not play Sunday, he had been skating during practice, and should be ready to go with the Blues back in action Tuesday night in a home contest against Edmonton.

Barbashev has been a welcomed spark for the Blues in the 12 NHL games he has played this season, scoring two goals with an assist and registering a +3 mark while on the ice.