Romney to speak at Wash U during law school's 150th anniversary

A former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate will join the celebration at Washington University (Wash U).

The law school is celebrating it's 150th anniversary on Monday, and Mitt Romney will speak at their celebration. Romney is the featured speaker for Wash U's, "A Fireside Chat with Mitt Romney." Romney, a graduate of Harvard Law School, will speak with law and police experts.

Wash U said the speech is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited.

Romney was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, and made his presidential run in 2012. He ultimately lost to President Barack Obama, who was re-elected to a second term.

Romney no longer holds public office, but was considered to be on President Donald Trump's short list for Secretary of State.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved