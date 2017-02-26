Community rallies behind Ferguson police officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A North County community is giving back to a man who has given them so much.



Ferguson Officer Kevin Hill received a new kidney this month, and while he’s out of work, the community is rallying behind him.

"I started working with St. Louis City Police in 2000 but in 2009, I started losing weight and I was a little lethargic and I didn't know what was the problem," said Hill.



Hill's kidneys were shutting down, functioning at less than 10%.



"It was tough, the first realization I had to come to was I couldn't work the profession I was in," he said.



Hill then got out of law enforcement and onto the kidney list.



"It's frustrating because they don't tell you right off hey you're number 132 or hey you're down to 81, they don't tell you like that, they keep it ambiguous," Hill said.



But, Hill wasn't about to let life pass him by. Last year, he landed a job with the Ferguson Police Department. After a year on the force, Hill got the call he was waiting for.



"My sergeant just ran up gave me a big hug and was like get out of here, go," said Hill. "It seemed like things really started happening in slow motion once it hit me I'm about to have surgery and receive a surgery just an awesome blessing."



Recovery is going well, but Hill has a tough road ahead of him. He has dedicated himself to his community, and now they're pulling together to support him.



Multiple Ferguson restaurants are donating a percentage of earnings to Hill, including Vincezo's, Marley's Bar and Grill and Papa John's. You can also donate by clicking here.



