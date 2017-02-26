Entire house moves to new location in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) – The city of St. Louis moved a two and a half story house to a new location Sunday morning to make way for the new headquarters for the National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency.

With the arrival of the headquarters, many residents in the area are being asked to move. But one of the residents fought against the demolishing of her home – and won.

“It’s a place of shelter, it’s a place of love, it’s a place of harmony,” said homeowner Charlesetta Taylor. “The threat of the demolishing was the mountain and that mountain has been moved.”

Taylor said her home is historic and has had five generations, 13 people total, growing up there.

The house will be relocated to a corner lot on St. Louis Avenue. The city of St. Louis is paying about $245, 000 to move the home, which is the money they would have used to demolish it.

Taylor said she’s grateful her house will stay intact and is looking forward to her new neighborhood.

“I’m looking forward to new neighbors and just growing with the neighborhood,” she said.

