6 injured in O'Fallon, Mo. crash; suspect arrested

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Prosecutors have charged a man with two counts of assault after causing two separate car accidents including one where vehicle collided with a police car.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Keith Wigger was driving a truck that crossed the center line and struck a St. Charles County police car head-on on Veteran’s Parkway near Bryan Road shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the officer attempted to stop Wigger, but he fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A short time later, an officer arrived at a second crash at the intersection of Bryan Road and Osage Meadows Drive involving Wigger’s vehicle and two other cars.

Five victims and the suspect, 27 year-old Keith Wigger, sustained injuries.

Naomi Hamilton, 33, was injured and the lone passenger in her 2016 BMW 3291. Her injuries are listed as moderate.

Michelle Staed, 40, and Sandra Sovar, 55, were also injured while riding in the same vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Sienna. The 5 year-old, Courtney Sovar, and the 10 year-old, Logan Staed, both sustained minor and moderate injuries, respectively.

Michelle Staed, however, suffered serious injuries. All were transported to the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wigger struck the back of Hamilton's vehicle, running her off the road and into a wooden fence. Wigger then crossed over the roadway and struck Michelle Staed and Sandra Sovar's vehicle head-on.

