Suspect arrested in connection with Jefferson County death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Twenty-one-year old John Sutterfield was arrested in connection with a shooting in Jefferson County.

Deputies responded to the Sycamore Springs mobile home park near House Springs just before 3 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, investigators found 19-year-old Bryan Scholz shot to death.

Officials said Sutterfield fled the scene in a vehicle that was located at his residence a short time later.

Sutterfield was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $500,000.

