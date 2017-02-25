45 arrests during St. Louis Mardi Gras celebration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Despite the coldest temperatures in more than a week, thousands donned their purple, gold, and green to partake in the annual Mardi Gras festivities in Soulard.

"I have to admit, I think things have been a little quieter than normal from years past. I don't know what to attribute it to, but it has been a good year," said Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock with the St. Louis Police Department.

Overall, arrests were down compared to previous years. Police arrested a total of 45 people. Of the arrests, only five were booked, while the others were issued summonses and released. The majority of the summonses were for minors in possession of alcohol and for having false identification.

"We want to keep everybody safe. [We had] a lot of viability. Every time someone turned around, they probably saw a group of police officers which makes people feel secure and everything's gone well. We're very happy."

The theme for this year's parade was movies. Parade goer Dominic Durbin said his group spent a month making his float which was Harry Potter themed.

"We built a living Hogwarts, complete with [a] chamber of secrets, Dumbledore and the whole crew," Durbin said.

