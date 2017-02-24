Rumors of a pornographic photo scandal send shockwaves through Metro East community

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Although police and school officials are not talking, rumors have been circulating of a scandal involving pornographic pictures being shared by students in the Roxana Community Unit School District.

“The school district didn’t even contact me. No phone calls, no emails… letters. Anything in the mail regarding this situation.”

A Roxana mother, Jessica Schuessler, said she feels the district is trying to sweep the problem under the rug and she along with other parents want answers.

“I was told that a bunch of students have been sexting through an application called Dropbox…It’s upsetting because I just try to warn the kids don’t be doing that. You never know who’s going to get ahold of those photos.”

Schuessler, who has four children in the district, was upset when she heard about the allegations and the information was not from school administrators.

“I was picking up my kids from school and another student that comes to my house on occasion had mentioned it.”

The superintendent said due to privacy issues it would only release the following statement:

“Roxana School District was approached by local law enforcement regarding student misuse of technology. Any students or families directly affected by the issue have been notified.”

Police would not confirm or deny any inappropriate pictures or videos were exchanged among students.

“I was upset. I was very upset because even though my son wasn’t involved in it, we still should have been notified as parents that this is happening. We need to be aware of the situation so we can talk to our children about it.

