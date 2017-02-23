Pharmacy theft suspect in custody after troopers respond to overdose call

A suspect is in custody after a Medicine Shoppe in De Soto was burglarized in February.

"I noticed the door was ajar and the lock just was not right," said pharmacist Charlie Argana.

Argana said this is a first for The Medicine Shoppe.

"It looks like they used a pry bar to get the door open," he said.

Argana said nothing was out of place but when he turned to where the narcotics are kept, "it was empty pretty much."

Over $20,000 worth of medications were gone.

"The morphine, Adderall, Oxycontin. That kind of thing," said Argana.

On April 6, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was called to an overdose inside a vehicle that was outside of De Soto. When the trooper arrived, there were numerous pill bottles that came from the Medicine Shoppe.

When officials continued their investigation, they found a large quantity of pills at a house outside the city limits, which belong to the Medicine Shoppe in De Soto. Officials said they are confident the suspect in the Medicine Shoppe burglary has been taken into custody.

About a week before the Medicine Shoppe was burglarized, a similar burglary played out in Festus at Prescription Plus. On surveillance video, you see two people run in, and as they leave, you can tell they have bags in their hands. In those bags was $29,000 worth of narcotics.

Police in De Soto said they don't think the cases are connected.

