Moment during a local baseball tournament transcends the game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A special moment happened for the Missouri Baptist University baseball team during a tournament held this past weekend to honor a fallen teammate.

Clay Pfeiffer spent every possible minute on the baseball field. He stood about five feet tall, but had dreams of playing professional baseball one day. After many successful seasons at Vianney High School, Pfeiffer went on to play baseball in college for MBU.

Pfeiffer’s life was tragically cut short in 2012 during his freshman year in college when he died in a car crash.

Dan Chinnici, Pfeiffer’s father, asked a good friend of his son’s, Brandon Schlichtig, to wear Clay’s #4 jersey during a memorial tournament held last weekend in Clay Pfeiffer’s honor.

Schlichtig, who was batting cleanup, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded during a tournament game. He said he was just trying to get a base hit.

“He hit the ball, it went up in the air, [I] said get up, get up,” said Chinnici.

“I was just like whoa, I hit a grand slam,” said Schlichtig.

The quick trip around the bases, while wearing his former teammate’s jersey, was emotional for Schlichtig and those who witnessed the special moment. It was not until later, that they realized the significance of the number 4.

While batting fourth in the lineup, Schlichtig was wearing number 4. The pitch he hit out of the park? It was the fourth pitch of that at-bat. He reached base four times during the game and finished with 4 RBIs.

“I think he was doing more than watching, he was there actively, he was involved in everything that happened.”

