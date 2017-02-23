St. Louis Police prepared for Mardi Gras celebration

St. Louis is home to one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country, and with it, comes ample security.

According to Police Chief Sam Dotson, officers will be out in full force looking for people breaking the law, such as breaking into cars or underage drinking.

“It’s not just college kids, it’s high school kids, and that’s where we really start to get concerned,” Dotson said. “Mardi Gras is a great festival. It’s a great time, everyone should come and enjoy it and if you’re a young person don’t drink.”

Chief Dotson also said some officers will be in plain clothes, out of uniform, keeping people safe both at the event and on the street.

Julia Mittelstadt has lived in Soulard for the last 20 years, and has seen the downside of Mardi Gras, even though it’s something she looks forward to every year.

“I like it, I have fun. I enjoy it, I enjoy the party,” Mittelstadt said. “I’m glad we need the security,” she added.

Police want everyone to be reminded that if you drink, make sure you arrange a safe ride home.

“I’ll have extra officers out as we move later into the afternoon for DWI enforcement to make sure people at the event are able to get home safely,” Dotson said.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.