Elizabeth Snyder heading to Washington to hear President Trump speak

Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, is headed to Washington D.C. next week.

She’ll be there to hear President Donald Trump speak at a joint session of Congress.

Both Illinois Representative Rodney Davis and Missouri Representative Ann Wagner announced today they invited Elizabeth Snyder and her brother, who is also a St. Louis County Officer.

The President is expected to talk about law enforcement safety.

Snyder said she is honored and can’t wait to hear what President Trump has to say.

