Elizabeth Snyder heading to Washington to hear President Trump speak

Elizabeth Snyder. Credit: KMOV Elizabeth Snyder. Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, is headed to Washington D.C. next week.

She’ll be there to hear President Donald Trump speak at a joint session of Congress.

Both Illinois Representative Rodney Davis and Missouri Representative Ann Wagner announced today they invited Elizabeth Snyder and her brother, who is also a St. Louis County Officer.

The President is expected to talk about law enforcement safety.

Snyder said she is honored and can’t wait to hear what President Trump has to say.
 

