Metro operating special shuttles between Downtown and Soulard fo - KMOV.com

Metro operating special shuttles between Downtown and Soulard for Mardi Gras

Posted: Updated:
Metro is offering a special shuttle for Mardi Gras. (Credit: Metro St. Louis). Metro is offering a special shuttle for Mardi Gras. (Credit: Metro St. Louis).

SOULARD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Metro will be offering a shuttle to make transportation easier on those partaking in Mardi Gras festivities in Soulard. 

The shuttle will run on from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, between the Stadium Metro Link station and the Mardi Gras venue in Soulard.

Shuttles will run every 15 minutes with Soulard passenger pick up and drop off on 10th Street between Carroll and Marion Streets.

Round trip shuttle passes cost $6 per person. Riders who already have a Metro U-Pass or a Metro Monthly pass can ride for free. 

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly