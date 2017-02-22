Local restaurant filling bellies while raising funds for local charities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A popular local restaurant is churning out homemade pizzas, pastas, and salads for a good cause.

Katie Collier and her husband Ted are the owners of Katie’s Pizza and Pasta. The Colliers’ have attributed the success of Katie’s Pizza and Pasta to the community, so when they wanted a way to give back they started ‘Give Back Tuesday’. One Tuesday a month, the restaurant donates 100 percent of the money made to a different local charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta has raised and donated more than $100,000 to various charities.

This month’s featured charity is Ready Readers. The organization provides books and story time to children from low income families.

With a second restaurant opening in Town and Country, the Colliers’ hope to continue filling stomachs and helping charities one pizza at a time.

