Police searching for suspect in failed bank robbery attempt

St. Charles Police need the public's help in locating this attempted bank robbery suspect. (Credit: St. Charles Police)

A US Bank located inside of a Schnucks on Zumbehl in St. Charles was the scene of an attempted robbery on Monday evening.

According to St. Charles Police, the man demanded money, however none was given to the suspect who left empty handed.

The incident took place at approximately 5:15 p.m., no other issues were reported.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect. If you have any information, please contact police or CrimeStoppers.

According to a post on the St. Charles Police Department's Facebook page, you may be eligible for a reward for information regarding to the case.

