Soldiers Memorial releases renderings of renovations, future exhibit space

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – In a flurry of tweets, Soldiers Memorial released renderings and other details about what visitors can expect when the renovation project is complete.

The renderings include revitalization of the Court of Honor and memorials for St. Louisians who lost their lives in World War I and World War II. Original furniture from the memorial is being restored for the classrooms and meeting rooms that will be located on the upper level. New elevators and walkways will make the entire front entrance and building accessible to all.

The first exhibit will feature the contributions made by St. Louisians in World War I.

Renovations & restoration of SMMM is respectful of both the original building & its grounds. #RevitalizeSoldiers pic.twitter.com/xMjqs7g48G — Soldiers Memorial (@SoldiersStLouis) February 22, 2017

Soldiers Memorial is expected to reopen in November 2018.

Soldiers Memorial is expected to reopen in November 2018.

