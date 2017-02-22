VP Pence condemns cemetery vandalism in Fenton speech

Hundreds of headstones were turned over at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City Sunday. Credit: KMOV

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is condemning a "vile act of vandalism" at a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier this week.

Pence says in a speech in Fenton, Missouri, that the vandalism along with recent threats to Jewish community centers is a "sad reminder" of the work that needs to be done to root out hate and prejudice.

The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered on Monday. Many were tipped over.

Pence says the White House condemns the act of vandalism and those who perpetrated it "in the strongest possible terms."

Authorities have said they are looking for surveillance footage of the incident, but at this time they have not deemed the vandalism a hate crime.

