Slay, restaurant owners respond after Piazza trashes St. Louis food scene

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor, Francis Slay has chimed in on Twitter with his response to Mike Piazza's comments about the St. Louis food scene.

I'd rather eat in St. Louis' great restaurants than be a part owner of a third-tier Italian soccer team. #fgs — MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) February 23, 2017

Piazza has something many St. Louisans want – a soccer team, but Piazza wants no part of St. Louis.

In a lengthy interview with the New York Times about owning an Italian soccer team, he dropped a bomb about St. Louis seemingly out of nowhere.

“I’d rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis…You can’t get a good meal there!” Piazza told the Times.

During his 16-year-career in Major League Baseball, which was spent mostly with the Dodgers and the Mets, Piazza made several trips to St. Louis.

Charlie Gitto, a restaurant owner in downtown St. Louis, has served Piazza as well as other celebrities that come to town.

"I'd say, 'Mike, what are you, out of your mind or what?'" Gitto said.

According to Gitto, Piazza dined at his restaurant more than once upon visiting St. Louis.

"He came in with Tom Lasorda a lot of the times. When they-- back in the day when he was playing with the Dodgers," Gitto said.

Piazza hasn't publicly addressed the comment that many St. Louisans found offensive. Rather, he just thanked the Times for the article, but that hasn't stopped people from commenting their distaste for his comment.

Still, Gitto said the comment shouldn't be taken too seriously.

"I think maybe tongue in cheek, I don't think he really meant that. How can he say that?" Gitto said. "It's just ridiculous, St. Louis has got some of the best restaurants in the country right here."

