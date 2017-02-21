International Institute highlighting vital contributions of immigrants

The International Institute has launched an initiative to show the vital contributions of immigrants across the U.S. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis-based International Institute has unveiled a new initiative to highlight the vital contributions immigrants are making all across the United States.

The initiative comes in response to President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The CEO of the International Institute said the executive order affected many refugees headed for the St. Louis area. Although their arrivals were initially put on hold, the remaining refugees eventually made it to St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.