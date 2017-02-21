More business developments coming to St. Peters

Hundreds of jobs are on their way to St. Charles County after plans were announced to build a business park.

Premiere 370 Business Park will be located in St. Peters near route 370, Interstate 70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

One of the businesses that will soon open there is called RB, a global leader in the manufacture of home, hygiene and health products. Their 715,000-square-foot warehouse will act as a distribution center for the company. It’s expected to create 450 new permanent jobs in St. Peters.

A Best Buy distribution center is also currently under construction and will add 125 permanent jobs to the mix.

The city’s economic development manager said their goal has been finding ways to keep people in St. Peters. That begins with making sure jobs are available for those who live in the area.

Cathy Pratt added that with new companies moving in housing developers are now asking for permission to build in the area.

“We have a lot of folks that grow up here. They like the life style and they want to live here and raise their families here. So we got to provide two things, we got to provide jobs, we got to provide housing and so we’re fortunate right now. We got both of those things going on for us right here in St. Peters,” Pratt said.

It’s also about diversifying St. Peter’s economy.

“We have the mall and so we’ve been heavily dependent on sales tax. Industrial park offers us diversification which also means we can continue to provide the quality amenities we offer our residents here,” she said.

RB is expected to open sometime this spring and Best Buy will open in the summer.

