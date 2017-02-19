Animal lovers unite at annual pet parade

Animal lovers came together in Soulard Sunday afternoon for the 24th Annual Beggin’ Pet Parade. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) - Animal lovers came together in Soulard Sunday afternoon for the 24th Annual Beggin’ Pet Parade in honor of Mardi Gras.

The pet parade is the largest one of its kind and draws thousands of people to the streets of Soulard every year.

Attendees of the parade bring their pets dressed in all different kinds of costumes. Some dressed their dogs as lions, tigers, kings and queens. But common pets such as dogs, weren’t the only ones in attendance, one man brought his snake to the parade.

Parade attendee Ashley Landau said the parade is a lot of fun for her and her family.

“It’s so much fun and it’s good to see all my family, we have some family coming down that we haven’t seen for a while for this specific event so it’s so much fun,” Landau said.

Alec Lenzini, another parade goer, said part of the fun of the parade is seeing all the different kinds of pets and people.

“Every dog is different so you get to see all different types and shapes and sizes of dogs and people,” said Lenzini.

Police led the parade to ensure a smooth run and have increased security in the area for all of the Mardi Gras festivities. But attendees like Lenzini and his wife say they won’t be scared away from coming out to events like this one.

"Crime is always a concern, we try to keep to ourselves and do what you can but always keep your head on a swivel especially now that we have the baby," said Lenzini.

The parade started at 1 p.m. and was followed by the wiener derby at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.