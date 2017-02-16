Local high school considering cutting 2 sports amid budget crisis

Lacrosse players and swimmers O'Fallon Township High School urged district leaders to save their sports in the face of a deepening financial crisis.

"I can't understand how cutting lacrosse and swimming would be that much of a benefit money wise," says sophomore Nolan Bradley.

Superintendent Dr Darcy Benway says nothing has been decided but she is looking at ways to close a $1.7 million deficit this year and a $2.3 million deficit next year.

Other options include cutting staff, including teachers, and increasing class sizes.

Benway says a combination of declining property tax revenue and cuts in state aid have put the district in a position where if nothing is done they will run out of money in four years.

"We need your help in solving this problem," Benway told the crowd.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved