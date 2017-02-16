Neighbor shoots suspect who pointed gun at, attempted to rob neighbor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man took matters into his own hands to protect his neighbor after he became the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

Court documents state 24-year-old Tre’von Johnson approached the victim outside of his home, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded the victim’s money. A neighbor noticed Johnson’s actions, pulled out his own handgun and shot Johnson multiple times. Johnson got into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police were alerted when Johnson arrived at the hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds. According to investigators, Johnson was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the shooting and Johnson’s vehicle had bullet holes matching the neighbor’s gun.

Johnson has been charged with attempted first degree robbery and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

