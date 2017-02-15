Woman captured on camera stealing from front porch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – On the afternoon of January 20, a woman casually walked up to a porch in the Tower Grove neighborhood and stole a stone angel statue from the porch.

The homeowner told News 4 his neighbor saw the female suspect and her male friend walking down the street with the angel. Days later, neighbors told the homeowner they saw the suspect and her companion walking a dog.

If you have seen this person, or know who it is, please contact the St. Louis City Police Department.

