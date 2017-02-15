Rare 'firefall' lights up Yosemite National Park

(KMOV.com) – Once a year, when the light from the sunset is just right, Mother Nature puts on a light show at Yosemite National Park.

Around this time of year, hundreds of people flock to Yosemite National Park in California to see the sunset at Horsetail Falls. When conditions are just right, the falls become illuminated and look like fire is running down the falls for about 10 minutes.

For the phenomenon to occur, the water’s temperature has to be just right and the western sky must be clear at sunset.

