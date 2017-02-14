Family speaks out almost a year after fire destroyed apartment

A mother and son are finally back on their feet almost one year after a fire destroyed their apartment unit.

It took firefighters from nine different departments hours to put out the fire last July at the Waterford Square Apartments. Luckily, the family made it out safely.

"It was 3:30 in the morning and I was yelling and screaming. I was trying to get out the front door but it was all smoky,” said Peter Apples.

Somehow, a fire had engulfed the building he was in.

"It was scary. I thought I was going to have a heart attack. My heart was jumping, jumping, jumping."

Peter was home alone at the time of the fire, his mother, Concepcion Wright, was at a friend’s house.

"He got a small disability and he is scared,” Wright said.

Peter, who has a fear of heights, had to be helped down a ladder to escape the fire.

"Everybody was telling me, ‘Oh your son was hollering and screaming,’" said Wright.

"I was crying and everything," Apples said.

According to the Florissant Fire Chief, the blaze started in the basement storage area of the four unit building.

It took more than 50 firefighters to put the fire out.

That was about seven months ago. After months of living in a hotel, they moved into another unit at Waterford Square but memories of that morning still linger.

"For a while peter was not able to sleep real good so I had to take him to the doctor and give him some medicine and everything,” Wright said.

Concepcion said even though they lost valuables in the fire, the fact that they are alive and well today is what really matters.

"That was bad. Cause I've never been in a situation like that. But we okay."

News 4 reached out to the Florissant Fire Department, who said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

We also reached out to the apartment management to figure out what they've done to prevent fires like this from happening, we’ve yet to hear back from them.

