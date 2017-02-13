Police ID man found dead with gunshot wound inside crashed car - KMOV.com

Police ID man found dead with gunshot wound inside crashed car

Police have identified the 41-year-old man who was found dead in a crashed vehicle Monday night.

According to police, Zeke Clark was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the 4400 block of Delmar at 6:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed Clark was traveling westbound on Delmar when unknown suspects in another vehicle fired shots at him.

The investigation is ongoing.

