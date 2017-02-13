Woman, 21, will not face prison time for three Illinois bank robberies

Adrianna Frye-Williamson was charged in connection to three separate robberies. (Credit: KMOV).

(KMOV.com) – A woman who reportedly used a getaway bike to rob three banks in Illinois will not be going to prison.

Adrianna Frye-Williamson, 21, of Springfield, Illinois was sentenced Thursday to more than four years of supervised release.

She was charged with three total bank robberies, including two in the Metro East, taking place between January and February 2017.

Frye-Williamson was arrested Feb. 10., less than 24 hours after police said she robbed the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon.

Investigators said she also robbed a National Bank in Edwardsville Jan. 20 and another bank in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 12.

