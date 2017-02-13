Police asking for help identifying suspect who robbed pharmacy

SLMPD are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the robbery of St. Louis Hills Pharmacy. (Credit: KMOV).

SLMPD are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the robbery of St. Louis Hills Pharmacy. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the February 8 robbery of St. Louis Hills Pharmacy.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the pharmacy in the 4300 block of Chippewa just after 5 p.m., jumped over the counter, displayed a firearm and announced a robbery.

The male suspect demanded money from the register and an employee complied with the request. After grabbing the money, the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.